T-Mobile is done with the carriers and wants to go up against the...un-carriers?

In a press release, the company announced "Internet Freedom," a new effort by the company to get you to switch from your current internet provider to T-Mobile's 5G home internet. In addition to launching the consumer-focused program, the company also said that its T-Mobile Business Internet is now available nationwide.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said that the company created the new side of its business to "fix a stupid, broken wireless industry."

"The Un-carrier was created to fix a stupid, broken wireless industry, and while we aren't done, we've undoubtedly changed if for good. Now, with Internet Freedom, we're taking on Big Internet and bringing the Un-carrier movement to broadband. Broadband customers are the least satisfied in America – the fees, the contracts, the price hikes, the terrible customer service. It's ridiculous, and it looks a lot like the wireless industry a decade ago. Today, that all starts to change because the Un-carrier is here to disrupt broadband for good."

With Internet Freedom, customers can try T-Mobile's home internet for 15 days and, if they choose to keep it, the company will cover switching costs from their current provider and also lock in your price.

Cheat on your Internet Provider with Test Drive. Customers can try Home Internet for 15 days, worry-free. If they like it, great! If not, return the gateway and owe nothing. It's 100% On Us. And because it's totally wireless, they can even keep their old provider while they try it.

Break up with your provider and T-Mobile will cover the cost. When customers are ready to switch, they can break their contract and break up with their internet provider, at no cost because T-Mobile will cover all early termination fees up to $500.

Rest easy with Price Lock. Now, Home and Business Internet plans come with Price Lock, so a customer's price is locked in at just $50 per month, period, because there are no monthly taxes or fees. And it's not locked in for one or two years, but for as long as they're a customer. Only they can change what they pay for broadband.

The company has also revealed that, if you have a T-Mobile Magenta MAX family plan, you'll get the service for $30 per month. T-Mobile treats it simply as another line on your plan.

Save more when adding Home Internet on a family plan. T-Mobile is treating Home Internet like another line you add to a Magenta MAX family plan, so the price is just $30 per month – and locked in at $30 per month with Price Lock. With this deal, families can save up to $900 per year. Plus, get all of the value in Magenta MAX, T-Mobile's most popular plan, that saves you up to 20% over comparable plans from Verizon and AT&T.

To go even further, the company is offering $50 off a streaming device. 50% off YouTube TV for a year. Customers who are interested in seeing if T-Mobile's home internet is available in their area can find out on the T-Mobile website.