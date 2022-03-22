T-Mobile has refreshed its Connect prepaid plans and added a new tier that is the company's "lowest price smartphone plan ever" at just $10 per month.

While the entire lineup of Connect plans has been updated, it's the addition of that $10 per month plan that will understandably capture the eye. For your $10 you'll get 1,000 minutes of talk time, 1,000 text messages, and 1GB of data each month. That data is 5G as well, so keep in mind that a single speed test will probably blow right through that cap. That being said, these could be some of the best iPhone plans out there for those who want a prepay connection

T-Mobile announced the plans via press release with Connect plans now ranging from $10 to $35 per month.

$10 per month plus tax, the lowest price smartphone plan ever from the Un-carrier, that includes 1000 minutes of talk, 1000 texts and 1GB of high-speed smartphone data.

$15 per month plus tax for unlimited talk and text, plus 3GB of high-speed smartphone data.

$25 per month plus tax for unlimited talk and text, plus 6GB of high-speed smartphone data.

$35 per month plus tax, for unlimited talk, text and 12 GB of high-speed smartphone data.

One thing to note, as pointed out by The Verge, is that none of those prices include local tax so you're probably going to be paying a little bit more for your coverage.

T-Mobile's new plans come into play on Friday, March 25 and there is sure to be one there that will hit the spot for iPhone 13 and iPhone SE buyers alike.