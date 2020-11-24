When it comes to Black Friday and kitchen appliances, some of the best deals you'll find are for the Instant Pot pressure cooker. There is no shortage of Black Friday Instant Pot deals , but the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is an especially good one that you don't want to sleep on. Whether you're new to the Instant Pot world or a veteran who is ready to add another Instant Pot to the collection, the Duo Evo Plus is an excellent choice.

The Duo Evo Plus is the latest evolution in the popular Duo series of Instant Pots. It has over 20 enhancements that make the pressure cooking experience even better than ever.

When it comes to kitchen appliances, one of my absolute favorites that I enjoy using are my Instant Pots. I personally love the fact that I can cook something from frozen to delicious in less than an hour, a pot roast only takes about an hour and a half instead of six hours, and I can pretty much just dump in most of my ingredients and forget about it until it's time to eat. The Instant Pot is a magical kitchen appliance, and highly recommended to anyone who wants an all-in-one device that can do almost everything.

The Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is one of the newer models of Instant Pot, and it's a fantastic first-time Instant Pot for newbies, or just another one to add to a veteran's collection. With the Duo Evo Plus, you get an easy-to-read LCD panel that is bigger than previous models, and it has a progress indicator to let you know exactly what's going on with your meal right now. The Evo Plus also has a 1200W heating element that reduces preheating time, so your food can cook up to 70% faster, and saves you time. There are also 48 different customizable preset options for your favorite soups, beans, rice, ribs, and more. It also has an easy-seal lid that automatically seals the Instant Pot, and the lid has a steam diffusing cover.

Instant Pot keeps making new models and products, so it can be hard to keep up with the latest and greatest. However, the Duo Evo Plus sounds like a fantastic upgrade to the Duo line, and this Black Friday Instant Pot deal is just too good to pass up. This would also make a great Christmas gift for friends and family who have been wanting an Instant Pot for some time.

If you snag this Black Friday Instant Pot deal, then you could be using your new Instant Pot to cook up a delicious Christmas meal, am I right? And don't miss out on other Black Friday deals, especially some of the Black Friday Apple deals we've found too!