Many homes are equipped with a home office or workspace of some kind, especially now that so many of us work remotely. There are many components and things to consider when setting up your home office, but I think an integral necessity across the board is good lighting. I have the TaoTronics LED Forward Beam Desk Lamp and I love it. This LED desk lamp is extremely adjustable to suit your work needs and personal preferences. It features multiple brightness adjustments, a night light, a timer, and a color temperature adjustment. It can be configured into many different positions making this an extremely versatile LED desktop companion.

Versatile + adjustable TaoTronics LED Forward Beam Desk Lamp Bottom Line: This LED desk lamp is extremely adjustable. It can be configured into many different positions to suit your needs and shine a light on your workspace. It features an auto-brightness adjustment, timer, night light, and brightness, and temperature adjustments. It also has a memory function that auto restores your previous light setting for extra convenience. On the downside, this lamp is pricey, but you're paying for a durable lamp with multiple adjustments and settings. It should also be noted that this lamp is quite heavy, but this attribute makes it sturdy and durable. Pros Can be configured into multiple positions

Brightness + temperature adjustments

Night light

Timer Cons Heavy

Pricey $73 at Amazon

TaoTronics LED Forward Beam Desk Lamp Features

The TaoTronics LED Forward Beam Desk Lamp uses forward beam technology to switch the light source from front to back without moving the lamp head, reducing shadows, and protecting your eyes from direct light to minimize glare and eyestrain. It's designed to mimic daylight so you can see objects in their true color and exquisite detail. It features an auto-brightness adjustment that uses a built-in ambient light sensor to dim and brighten the light according to your surroundings for proper illumination, reducing eye fatigue. It features a one-hour timer that you can set to save power in case you fall asleep under the lamp. It also has a nifty night light setting designed to light the way to the bathroom at night without being obtrusive. If you disapprove of the auto-brightness adjustment, you can alter the brightness and color temperature settings individually to suit your needs. Versatility + Adjustments What I loved

What I love most about the TaoTronics LED Forward Beam Desk Lamp is that it's so versatile. You can configure and angle this light in so many different ways. It can shift 45-degrees from left to right at the base; the elbow can be adjusted 180-degrees; the LED lamp head can rotate 220-degrees from front to back and 90-degrees from side to side; so you can accommodate pretty much any type of workspace. I love all the ways you can adjust the settings on this light. The lamp itself comes with an easy to read instruction card that's placed over the base of the lamp explaining what each of the corresponding buttons does. You have your auto brightness adjustment, one-hour timer, night light, brightness adjustment, color temperature adjustment, power, and a multifunction rotary knob. The auto-brightness adjustment is really cool because it's designed to mimic daylight. I don't know about you, but I feel that the light that emanates from most desk lamps is way too harsh and really hurts my eyes after extended periods. This lamp does a great job of emitting natural-looking light, and if you don't like the auto-brightness setting it chooses, you can always adjust the color and temperature to your preferences.

It will automatically remember your last setting and switch immediately to that once you power it on. The night light setting is also really nice. It's soft and soothing and emits just enough light to get you out of bed and safely to the bathroom or the kitchen (if you like to enjoy the occasional midnight snack). The one-hour timer is designed for you readers that always fall asleep with the light on. Additionally, it has a convenient USB port, so you can charge your phone or earpods whether the light is on or off. As long as the lamp is plugged into a power source, you're good to go, and ready to charge. I really love this feature because often, USB charging cables are really short, and they don't quite make it to the top of my desk or bedside table when plugged into the wall. The TaoTronics LED Forward Beam Desk Lamp USB enables you to plug straight into the lamp instead of the wall outlet. Heavy and pricey What Could Be Better

Let me tell you that the TaoTronics LED Forward Beam Desk Lamp is a lot heavier than it looks. It weighs in at just under eight pounds, which was surprising to me at first, but really contributes to it being sturdier than your average desk lamp. It's much less likely to fall off or get knocked over. It comes with a pretty hefty price tag for a desk lamp, but I feel it's worth it. It's honestly, the best lamp I've ever owned because the light it emits does not strain my eyes. It's specifically designed to eliminate eye fatigue while illuminating your office. It's also incredibly adjustable according to your personal preferences and can be configured in so many ways. I use it when I'm doing anything from sewing, to reading, to working on my computer. Bottom line

The TaoTronics LED Forward Beam Desk Lamp is an excellent multi-faceted desk lamp that can be configured and personalized to your preference. It has wonderful features that allow you to adjust your color and temperature settings, or you can set it to auto-adjust, which mimics daylight, alleviating eye strain, and fatigue. It also comes with a one-hour timer and a night light making it all the more versatile. It may be pricey, but I think it's well worth the investment if you're looking for a quality piece of equipment that's exceptionally adjustable and durable. 4 out of 5