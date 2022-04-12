Best monitors for Mac Studio iMore 2022

The Mac Studio is one impressive machine, especially with the M1 Ultra chip inside; however, it's an independent Mac, meaning it's just a box. You'll need a keyboard, mouse, and most importantly, a fantastic monitor. There are a ton of different displays out there you can go with, some even made by Apple, but if you want some of the best monitors for Mac Studio, here's a list to get you started.

There are so many great monitors out there, all for different uses, that what you ultimately decide on will mostly be up to personal preference; however, we have a few things we'd like to highlight for you.

The LG 27UP850-W is the updated version of the LG 27UK850-W, which we loved when we reviewed it. It truly is a monitor that can handle a little bit of everything. The 60Hz refresh rate isn't the highest available on the market, but it's still perfectly acceptable for gaming and other uses. Its added ports, plus its power-transferring USB-C make it a fantastic de-facto USB-C hub while also being a monitor.

If you love watching movies and other content on your Mac Studio, it's really hard to go wrong with the BenQ EW3280U. Yes, we mentioned that the speakers aren't super great at handling really heavy bass, but they are still some of the better small speakers you can find in monitors regarding how loud they can get.

Lastly, suggesting a portable screen like the ASUS ZenScreen for the Mac Studio may seem silly, but a quality portable screen offers you flexibility. Maybe you need to show a client a finished design at a coffee shop, and it's just easier to bring your Mac Studio, or maybe you have a MacBook that also needs a monitor sometimes. Even if you never take your Mac Studio off your desk, a small portable screen like this is a great second monitor that can handle all your boring day-to-day tasks. Put your email and Slack on this 15.6-inch screen and save that giant monitor for your actual work!