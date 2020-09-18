I never realized the benefits that come with owning an air purifier until I tried one. Air purifiers are great investments for every home. They filter out all of the harmful airborne particles you don't want to be breathing in and, in return, deliver healthy, clean, safe air for you and your loved ones to breathe. Air purifiers come in many shapes and sizes and offer different features and technology. I tried the TaoTronics TT-AP001 Air Purifier and think it's great for small rooms and spaces. It offers 360-degree aerodynamic filtration, has a convenient night light, and is extremely quiet. I would recommend this air purifier to anyone looking for a product that's designed with small rooms in mind.

Best for small rooms TaoTronics TT-AP001 Air Purifier Bottom Line: This air purifier features a 360-degree, aerodynamic, three-stage filtration system. It has four fan speeds, a sleep mode, operates extremely quietly, has a night light with three brightness settings, and is perfect for small rooms. Take note that it is designed to clean the air in rooms up to 161 square feet, so it's not super powerful. The user manual is bare-bones, and it ships from China, so it will take a few weeks to arrive if it's traveling internationally. Pros 360-degree aerodynamic filtration

Four fan speeds

Very quiet

Night light (Three brightness settings) Cons Not good for large rooms

Lacks in power

Barebones manual + instructions in white on white

TaoTronics TT-AP001 Air Purifier Features

The TaoTronics TT-AP001 Air Purifier uses a 360-degree aerodynamic filtration system that consists of a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and true HEPA filter to effectively remove 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns in rooms that are 161 square feet or less. It has four different fan speeds: low, medium, high, and turbo, and operates very quietly. It has a calming blue night light with three different brightness settings and a sleep mode to create a quiet, restful environment that won't disturb your slumber. 360-degree aerodynamic filtration What I loved

Before you turn on your TaoTronics TT-AP001 Air Purifier, you must remove the plastic casing on the filter. To install and change the filter, simply flip the purifier over, unscrew the clearly labeled bottom, remove the filter, unwrap it, put it back, and screw the bottom back on. Plug one side of the included DC power cable into the filter, the other into an outlet, and you're all set up and ready to clear the air. The TaoTronics TT-AP001 Air Purifier uses a 360-degree aerodynamic filtration system. What does that mean, you might ask? Well, this air purifier has a cylindrical shape, so it filters air 360-degrees on the bottom where the filter resides. This means that air is filtering in from all angles instead of just one side or a specific area like many other air purifiers.

It also features a cylindrical 360-degree air output on top that's cycling the clean air out in an aerodynamic fashion, making this design incredibly quick and efficient. It's worked really well in my smaller rooms like the guest bedroom, the bathroom, my home office, and the laundry room. We keep our cat's litterbox in the laundry room, and this purifier does a great job of eliminating the smell. This air purifier definitely operates best when you completely enclose it in a room, i.e., shut the door, and is specifically designed for small spaces of 161 square feet or less. It also makes for a great desk topper or bedside table topper. I like to sleep next to this little guy while it provides me with fresh, clean air all night. Four fan speeds + soothing night light

Speaking of a good night's rest, the TaoTronics TT-AP001 Air Purifier is incredibly quiet. Now I'm the kind of person that appreciates a little white noise while I'm sleeping, but this purifier is barely audible on low and medium and is still relatively quiet even on the high and turbo settings. It also has a sleep mode, which is even quieter than the low setting. I can comfortably sleep next to this thing on all fan speeds. It's also outfitted with a very soothing blue night light that can be set to three different brightness settings. This is a nice feature to have in the bathroom or the bedroom, places where you want to be able to see, but you don't want to be blinded by the overhead lights. This feature again, adds to the nice table topper appeal. Unsuitable for large rooms + lacks in power What could be better

The TaoTronics TT-AP001 is suitable for small rooms but doesn't work well in large rooms and open spaces. It definitely works best and most efficiently in small spaces with all the doors shut. It doesn't seem super powerful, which is probably why it operates so quietly. If you're looking for an air purifier that is designed for larger rooms and spaces, check out the TaoTronics TT-AP002. Bare bones manual + takes a few weeks to arrive

Be aware that the user manual is bare-bones and doesn't explain a whole lot. Remember to remove the plastic encasing the filter that comes with it before you plug it in. It doesn't tell you to do that in the manual, but it does tell you to do that on a sticker with white text on the outside of the purifier. Why they decided to put white text on a sticker on a white machine is beyond me because you can't read it unless you peel it off and place it on a dark surface. This item is made and manufactured in China, so plan on it taking at least a few weeks to get to you if you're ordering internationally. It took a little over two weeks for me to receive mine. That's definitely something to think about if you're eager to get yours up and running right away, or if you need a purifier immediately out of necessity. Bottom line

The TaoTronics TT-AP001 Air Purifier is a great little purifier for small enclosed rooms. I would not recommend it for large, open spaces, or you'll be disappointed. Its strongest attributes are its 360-degree aerodynamic filtration system, night light with three brightness settings, and exceptionally quiet operation. I'd recommend this air purifier to anyone looking for a product specifically designed for small rooms and spaces. 3.5 out of 5