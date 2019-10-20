Dark Mode was one of the most requested and anticipated features of iOS and, with the launch of iOS 13, we finally saw it come to the iPhone and the iPad. It brought the feature to all of Apple's own apps and it covered everything at the system level. Since the launch of iOS 13, developers have been rolling out Dark Mode on their own apps as well, thanks to their hard work and Apple's launch of SwiftUI which automatically gives apps built with the language the feature.

One of the things that Dark Mode could potentially benefit is battery life. If you don't have to push white or colored pixels and can leave them inactive, you use less battery. It makes sense in theory, but we haven't seen much in the realm of testing on the subject - until now. PhoneDog has released a new video in which it puts two iPhone XS models head to head: one with Dark Mode enabled, and one without.