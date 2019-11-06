What you need to know
- Reports last week suggested iOS 13.2 was closing apps rather than keeping them in memory.
- Apps like Overcast, Safari, and particularly games were affected.
- The first iOS 13.3 beta appears to have fixed whatever was causing it.
We reported last week that numeous people were experiencing issues with iOS 13.2 and its eagerness to close apps rather than keep them in memory. That in turn meant that iOS multitasking was almost non-existant, something that was a real issue for apps that needed to carry out tasks in the background. But thankfully iOS 13.3 seems to have fixed it.
Major new bugs introduced in iOS 13.2:— Marco Arment (@marcoarment) October 31, 2019
- background downloads often hang forever and never run
- apps get killed in the background so aggressively that iOS effectively doesn’t offer multitasking anymore
…continuing the iOS 13 pattern of breaking long-held basic functionality.
I've been using iOS 13.3 beta 1 on an iPhone 11 Pro since it was released yesterday and so far, so good. When running iOS 13.2 I frequently saw apps reload after switching to them a short time after having last used them. Games were particularly troublesome, likely due to their larger memory footprint. But Safari was another culprit with web pages often reloading after alarmingly short periods of time.
With iOS 13.3 beta 1 installed, none of that seems to be happening. At least, not during my period of testing. I've seen similar reports via Twitter, too, which makes me think this is more than an isolated case.
iOS 13.3 Beta seems like it fixes the apps reloading / RAM management issue. I have opened 32 apps and have not had one reload yet on iPhone 11 Pro Max— Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) November 5, 2019
I don't know when iOS 13.3 will be made available to everyone, but I'd expect another couple of betas before that happens. Hopefully this is a bug that Apple fixed rather than it being something that simply went away by accident. That way there's less chance of it rearing its ugly head in a future update.
Fingers and toes very much crossed!
There will be 'surprises from the Apple product team' at FCPX 2019 Summit
The description for the 5th annual Final Cut Pro Creative Summit at Cupertino claims that there will be "some surprises from the Apple product team."
Some people are mistakenly getting Apple TV+ free for a year. Did you?
When Apple TV+ launched on November 1 Apple said that anyone who bought hardware after September 10 would get a free year of access. Which is great. But some people are getting a free year even without buying anything.
Apple partners with eBay, Samsung and Sprint in Texas wind farm deal
Apex Clean Energy has announced that Apple, along with eBay, Samsung and Sprint have formed a joint agreement to purchase power from its brand new wind farm in Crockett County, Texas.
Try on a pair of shoes using augmented reality and your iPhones camera
Shoe companies are using Apples ARKit to let consumers try on shoes without having to leave the house.