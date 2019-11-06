We reported last week that numeous people were experiencing issues with iOS 13.2 and its eagerness to close apps rather than keep them in memory. That in turn meant that iOS multitasking was almost non-existant, something that was a real issue for apps that needed to carry out tasks in the background. But thankfully iOS 13.3 seems to have fixed it.

Major new bugs introduced in iOS 13.2: - background downloads often hang forever and never run - apps get killed in the background so aggressively that iOS effectively doesn’t offer multitasking anymore …continuing the iOS 13 pattern of breaking long-held basic functionality.

I've been using iOS 13.3 beta 1 on an iPhone 11 Pro since it was released yesterday and so far, so good. When running iOS 13.2 I frequently saw apps reload after switching to them a short time after having last used them. Games were particularly troublesome, likely due to their larger memory footprint. But Safari was another culprit with web pages often reloading after alarmingly short periods of time.

With iOS 13.3 beta 1 installed, none of that seems to be happening. At least, not during my period of testing. I've seen similar reports via Twitter, too, which makes me think this is more than an isolated case.