What you need to know
- A report suggests that Apple might be launching a new Fitness app for iOS 14.
- It could feature downloadable videos that guide you through your workout.
- It would be a standalone app that would co-exist with Apple's Activity app on the Watch.
Apple might be planning to release a new Fitness App for iOS 14.
According to MacRumors:
Apple appears to be working on a new fitness app for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV that is designed to let users download guided fitness-related videos that will walk them through various workouts.
The app, which is codenamed "Seymour," may be named Fit or Fitness when it is released. Apple appears to be aiming to release the app in iOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, and it seems to be a standalone app that will be available alongside the existing Activity app. With the fitness app, users may be able to download fitness videos that cover a range of different workout options and activities, getting guidance on completing those activities on the Apple Watch. Apple provides a gallery of different workout routines that can be downloaded and synced to the Apple Watch, with the videos themselves shown on the iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.
The report further notes that you can use the app to track the progress of your workout routines, in a similar fashion to the Activity app on the Apple Watch. It is also suggested that workouts and guidance will be free, as there are no signs of in-app purchases. Activities will include running, cycling, rowing, stretching, and yoga.
MacRumors claims that Apple is working on iterations of the app for iOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14, but that there's no guarantee we'll definitely see it in Apple's next version of iOS.
The app is reportedly codenamed "Seymour", so if this gets released, hopefully, you'll "Seymour" progress in your workouts going forward... sorry.
