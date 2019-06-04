Best answer: Yes, a free VR mode was added with the 3.1.0 update. You'll need the Labo VR headset in order to use it.

VR mode on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a bit limited. You'll only be able to use VR while playing in single-player mode. Additionally, you'll only be able to play against the computer or watch computer opponents square off. You cannot use it while playing against another human. Since this is a new feature, it's possible that the game could receive another update that includes more VR options sometime in the near future. We'll just have to wait and see.

Earlier in 2019, Nintendo released a VR product known as Nintendo Labo VR. It was designed to inspire children to be more creative and use their imaginations through VR experiences. The kits feature Toy-Cons - cardboard tools that, once assembled, help enhance the VR experience. Each Toy-Con has a specific purpose and works with a specific type of VR game.

There are currently two different kits that each come with at least one Toy-Con. The first is an $80 Nintendo Labo VR Kit that includes five Toy-Cons, a game cartridge, and a headset. This complete kit has sold out just about everywhere but we're sure Nintendo is preparing to restock its suppliers. If you're a little more cautious, you can purchase the Nintendo Labo VR Kit - Starter Set, which only costs $40 and comes with the headset, game cartridge, and the Blaster Toy-Con.

What other Switch games include VR mode?

In addition to being able to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in VR mode, Labo VR owners can play their copies of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey using the VR headset. These modes were added long after the initial release of these games, so we might see VR mode come to other Switch favorites in the near future.