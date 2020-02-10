Best answer: You can still trade Pokémon between Sword and Shield without using Pokémon Home, but Home is the only way to move Pokémon from other games into Sword and Shield.

What are the different ways to transfer Pokémon into Sword and Shield?

Pokémon Home is the only way to transfer Pokémon from other games into Sword and Shield at the moment. The only other way to get new Pokémon in Sword and Shield from another game is through trading, but that only works between copies of Sword and Shield. You cannot trade with other versions of the game.

How do I transfer Pokémon from other games into Sword and Shield?

Depending on the game, things can get pretty convoluted. The most simple answer is that these Pokémon must go to Pokémon Home first, and then into Sword and Shield. Keep in mind that once a Pokémon has been transferred into Sword and Shield, it can be put back in Home, but it can't be sent into any other games.

For more recent games, this is pretty easy. Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee Pokémon can go straight into Pokémon Home and into Sword and Shield from there. If you have Pokémon in Pokemon Bank, you can move them into Pokémon Home directly, and then to Sword and Shield. We have a handy guide on everything we know about how that works right here.

How do I get Pokemon from older games into Pokemon Bank?

Complications arrive when it comes to getting Pokémon into Pokémon Bank. Right now, you can technically transfer Pokémon to Pokémon Bank from every generation of Pokémon -- all main series games from Ruby and Sapphire on up, and the eShop versions of Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, and Crystal. However, some of this process requires jumping from game to game.

For example, a Torchic in Ruby will need to be sent to a Generation 4 DS game like Diamond or Pearl, which then must be sent to a Generation 5 game like Black or White, which can then send the Pokémon to Pokémon Bank. Every game has a different process for how this works, and you may need access to multiple systems, including a Game Boy Advance and a DS and a 3DS system, to make it all work.

The Sylph Road has a great guide breaking this process down for each game, including Pokémon Go! Fortunately, you only have to worry about it if you're eager to bring Pokémon forward from really old game copies. Everything from Pokémon Black and White up have a direct line to Pokémon Bank, which then goes to Pokémon Home.

Can Sword and Shield Pokémon travel to other games?

Unfortunately, no. Sword and Shield Pokémon can be stored in Pokémon Home, but no other game can receive new Pokémon from outside.