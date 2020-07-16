If you don't mind going open box, you can save big time on the Apple Watch Series 5 today. Back Market has the Apple Series 5 in Rose Gold, Space Gray, and Silver all on sale for $339. These are listed as being in Mint condition and Open Box, which means these aren't technically refurbs or anything. They should be 100% functional and come in the original packaging and with all the original accessories. The Series 5 starts at $399 at Apple, and it's only $20 less than that on Amazon. Today's deal is one of the best prices we've ever seen for this smartwatch.

If you've never used Back Market before, all deals on this site are backed by a 30-day money back guarantee, a minimum one-year warranty, and free shipping on all products. So all of that is a part of the deal automatically.

Been working from an older series for a while and not sure if you should upgrade? Well, you'll probably want to because the Series 5 is pretty awesome. Read our review where we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and called it "the world's best watch." One of the biggest features of the new Series 5 that makes it stand out from the rest is its always-on Retina display. For the first time, your Apple smartwatch can actually be just an Apple watch and let you tell time without having your arms around like an inflatable tube man.

Apple's smartwatch also has one of the best health/fitness tracking/motivating systems around. The mechanical features include a built-in heart rate monitor, a digital compass, GPS, and more. You'll also be able to use Apple's app ecosystem with health tracking apps and maps and such. The Activity Rings help keep you motivated and measure the ways you move throughout the day. And you can also do things like create your own ECG or protect your ears when the watch detects unusual noise levels. Get smart notifications to motivate you to get moving or when the watch detects an irregular heart beat or accidental fall.

Your version comes with a 40mm screen, 32GB of storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a pink sand sports band (or different color if you choose one of the other options above).