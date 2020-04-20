There is no shortage of great entertainment out there to watch and pass the time with, especially now. You may be staying at home much more these days, so you need something to see or do while you're stuck at home. There are several streaming services out there, but if you haven't checked out Disney Plus yet, then you definitely need to consider it, especially for the low price. Here are some of the best shows that you can only find exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.

The Mandalorian

One of the most talked-about shows last fall, when Disney+ launched, was The Mandalorian, and for good reason. Plus, it features The Child (or as everyone calls it, Baby Yoda, though this is technically not Yoda in baby form, it's just another member of Yoda's species), that adorable Star Wars creature that everyone can't get enough of. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more In The Mandalorian, we follow the adventures of a Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin in the New Republic. For Din, it was all business as usual with various bounties, until one job involving The Child. After turning in The Child to the client, Din worries about what they'll be doing with The Child, who also has Force abilities, so he ends up rescuing The Child himself. But now he's the target of everyone who wants to get The Child for themselves. The themes of the show strongly revolve around parenting and fatherhood, as well as good versus evil and nature versus nurture. It's a must for any Star Wars fan, and even if you're not, this is actually a good way to get introduced to the Star Wars universe. The Imagineering Story

Have you ever wondered about the history of Walt Disney and creating the original Disneyland theme park? How about Walt Disney World, and all of the overseas parks? That's just what you get with The Imagineering Story, a documentary mini-series. In The Imagineering Story, you get a behind-the-scenes look at Walt Disney Imagineering, including the history and creation of all Disney theme parks and their individual attractions. Even if you don't frequently go to Disney theme parks, it's actually quite amazing seeing how all of the famous classic attractions, such as The Haunted Mansion and The Pirates of the Caribbean, became what they are now. And as you continue to watch, you'll learn about the history of the other parks, and you can see more recent projects like Pandora - The World of Avatar and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge come together. Star Wars: The Clone Wars

This is the trailer for the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. If you are not completely caught up yet and don't want spoilers, don't click play on this trailer. Star Wars: The Clone Wars is one of the most popular Star Wars animated series, and for good reason. The Clone Wars takes place during the three years between Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. In The Clone Wars, you'll follow along on the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Skywalker's padawan, Ahsoka Tano as they defend the Republic from the Separatist Order led by Count Dooku and General Grievous. You'll also find many familiar faces throughout the series — but we're not giving out any spoilers! Ahsoka Tano is a fan favorite among many Star Wars fans because she's a strong female lead with a more realistic sense of justice than other Jedi. Originally, The Clone Wars only had six seasons, but there were still some questions that remained by the end of the series, and even after The Revenge of the Sith. But Disney now has the seventh and final season of The Clone Wars available on Disney+, which should tie up any loose ends. Star Wars: Rebels

Once you finish The Clone Wars, then you should move on to Star Wars Rebels. The timeline for Star Wars Rebels is that it takes place five years before Episode IV: A New Hope. During this era, the Galactic Empire is hunting down the last of the Jedi, all while the rebellion against the Empire is forming. The series contains mostly new faces, though Ahsoka Tano does make a return. The World According to Jeff Goldblum