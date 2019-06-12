During the WWDC 2019 keynote, Apple unveiled a new feature coming to HomeKit: Secure Video. This is a huge new feature that will appeal to anyone who is using HomeKit supported devices that capture security footage, which is highly personal and sensitive data. But which companies will be supporting HomeKit Secure Video? Here's what we've rounded up today. What is HomeKit Secure Video

Which companies will be supporting HomeKit Secure Video?

How much will HomeKit Secure Video cost? What is HomeKit Secure Video?

When you have security cameras in your home, the footage captured by these cameras will be highly personal and sensitive. You wouldn't want these recordings to fall into the wrong hands. With HomeKit Secure Video enabled, all of your security camera footage gets end-to-end encryption before it is securely uploaded and stored in iCloud. Once the videos are sent and stored in iCloud, only you and the people that you invite into your own Home app are able to view the footage. Which companies will be supporting HomeKit Secure Video?

During the keynote, Apple did announce a handful of companies that will be supporting HomeKit Secure Video on launch. The companies are: Logitech

Eufy

Netatmo

Robin For Netamo, they're releasing a brand new Smart Video Doorbell that will support HomeKit Secure Video from the get-go on launch. However, they have also stated that HomeKit Secure Video support will be coming to existing indoor and outdoor cameras through a firmware update. This is excellent news because you won't need to go out and buy new hardware for HomeKit Secure Video support. Logitech and Eufy have stated that they are committed to supporting the feature, and they'll be introducing new models and upgrading existing products through firmware updates that will add HomeKit Secure Video functionality. Robin currently has the only HomeKit-enabled smart doorbell on sale in the market as of this writing, and it will support HomeKit Secure Video. However, they have not provided a specific date for when this feature will be available. At the moment, we only know that these companies will be offering such support for HomeKit Secure Video. We will update this with more companies as they announce support for the feature. How much does HomeKit Secure Video cost?