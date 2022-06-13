If all goes according to previous years we can expect Apple to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup in or around September of this year and now we've been treated to our best look yet at what those devices will look like.

YouTube channel iUpdate has shared a video that includes all four new iPhone 14 models in dummy unit form. They're all white and look stunning, and when placed alongside iPhone 13 models we get to see just how different they are in some notable ways. That despite some of the devices packing the same internals according to previous reports.

Throughout the video we get to see the biggest differences of all, starting with the huge camera bump that will form a large portion of iPhone 14 Pro's back panel. The inclusion of a rumored new 48-megapixel camera will be part of the reason for that chonkiness, but it's likely that some will still be surprised by the sheer size of this thing.