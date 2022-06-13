What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is expected to be announced this fall.
- Rumors have Apple announcing four new iPhones.
- This new video gives us a good look at new dummy units for all four rumored iPhone 14 models.
If all goes according to previous years we can expect Apple to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup in or around September of this year and now we've been treated to our best look yet at what those devices will look like.
YouTube channel iUpdate has shared a video that includes all four new iPhone 14 models in dummy unit form. They're all white and look stunning, and when placed alongside iPhone 13 models we get to see just how different they are in some notable ways. That despite some of the devices packing the same internals according to previous reports.
Throughout the video we get to see the biggest differences of all, starting with the huge camera bump that will form a large portion of iPhone 14 Pro's back panel. The inclusion of a rumored new 48-megapixel camera will be part of the reason for that chonkiness, but it's likely that some will still be surprised by the sheer size of this thing.
This is your first hands-on look at the design of iPhone 14. While the base models are almost aesthetically unchanged year-over-year, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are getting larger camera bumps...and the controversial "i" design.
However, as the video points out, that camera bump is unlikely to be the most controversial aspect of this release. That honor will be left to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's new pill + hole-punch front-facing camera layout, replacing the infamous notch for the first time. The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain that notch, as if by way of reminding everyone which model they sprung for. The Pro models will also reportedly be the only ones to get new Apple silicon, with an A16 chip being added to the lineup. Those buying an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Max will need to make do with a device powered by iPhone 13's A15 Bionic — a chip that few would call slow!
Unfortunately, you don't get a good look at the new camera system in the video thanks to these being dummy units, but all reports now point to it very much being there come launch day.
Apple has previously announced new iPhone lineups in September so we're only a few months away from the big unveiling. Expect Apple to also announce a new iPad Pro lineup and a replacement for Apple Watch Series 7 around the same time, too.
