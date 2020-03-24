Having a good monitor can go a long way towards making a part of your home feel more like a proper office. More screen real estate, great for both single and dual-screen use, an external monitor is great office tool for any computer user. With prompt deliveries from online retailers becoming more difficult to come by during the current climate, Best Buy is offering contactless curbside pickup on several items, including monitors.
Here are the best monitors to pick up from Best Buy today.
Note: Availability of monitors will depend on your individual Best Buy location.
LG 27UL600-W
This is a 4K monitor will be great for any type of work that you need to get done. Featuring beautiful colors with 99% sRGB, it's also great for leisure activities like looking at photos are watching videos.
The 27UL600 has its own built-in split-screen mode to let you easily view two apps side by side. Gamers with AMD Radeon GPUs can also take advantage of this monitor's support for AMD FreeSync, which prevents screen tearing that you sometimes see with standard v-sync.
4K goodness
LG 27UL600
With beautiful colors and a built-in split-screen mode, this 4K monitor is ready for both productivity and relaxation.
HP 31.5-inch Full HD Monitor
If you just need a large, fairly affordable monitor, this HP model is a solid option. It's a Full HD, 1080p display at 31.5 inches, so there's lots of room for all of your productivity tools.
This monitor can connect either by HDMI or VGA, with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. It's a fairly thin monitor, except for the area towards the bottom where most of the components are housed.
Big and beautiful
HP 31.5" Full HD Monitor
If you need a big 1080p monitor, look no further than this relatively affordable panel from HP.
Alienware AW2518H
This stylish monitor from Alienware has a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, perfect for gamers looking to get any competitive edge. It also supports G-Sync, NVIDIA's flavor of vertical syncing, which is bound to help prevent screen tearing at higher refresh rates.
Supports both HDMI and DisplayPort, which are both present on modern graphics cards. You'll also have three USB 3.0 ports, letting you plug in any number of accessories.
Came to play
Alienware AW2518H
This Full HD monitor supports frame rates up to 240Hz, making it perfect for honing your competitive gaming skills while you're cooped up inside.
Samsung U28H750UQN
Samsung's monitor is a 28-inch panel with the company's QLED technology. QLED, Samsung's branding for quantum dot, offers a wider dynamic range for colors than a standard LED monitor while being more affordable than something like OLED.
A 60Hz panel, this Samsung monitor features two HDMI ports, as well as DisplayPort hookups. It also supports AMD FreeSync and has a built-in picture-in-picture mode.
Quantum monitor
Samsung U28H759UQN
Using Samsung's QLED technology, this 28-inch monitor offers a 4K experience with better colors than you'll find on standard LED monitors.
HP Pavilion 32" Monitor
This is a big 1440p display from HP. The Pavilion offers a beautiful gamut of colors, and its minimal aesthetics complement nearly any workspace.
HP's monitor features support for both DisplayPort connections, as well as USB-C, so it's easy to connect to more modern Macs. It also features two USB 3.0 ports to let you connect additional accessories.
Large and in charge
HP Pavilion 32" Monitor
This 1440p QHD monitor features a matte panel for easier use in sunlight and can connect to your computer over USB-C.
Coronavirus resources
- Coronavirus and tech: Ongoing list of event cancellations, disruptions, product delays, and more
- How to clean and disinfect your laptop the right way
- How to properly clean and disinfect your smartphone
- Keep tabs on coronavirus using Bing search
- How to easily make hand sanitizer at home when all the stores run out
- Hand sanitizer is still available via these online retailers
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple releases iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad and mouse support
Apple has released iPadOS 13.4, which fixes a variety of bugs found in iPadOS.
Apple Watch study links a low number of steps taken to high blood pressure
The more you walk, the lower your blood pressure. Who knew?
Plugable announces new 2.5Gbps Ethernet adapter for Mac and PC
Plugable has today announced its brand new 2.5Gbps USB Ethernet Adapter for Windows and macOS.
Support your iPad Pro with one of these stands
Drawing or writing with iPad Pro at a desk or table? Check out these stands for a stellar working experience.