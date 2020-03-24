Having a good monitor can go a long way towards making a part of your home feel more like a proper office. More screen real estate, great for both single and dual-screen use, an external monitor is great office tool for any computer user. With prompt deliveries from online retailers becoming more difficult to come by during the current climate, Best Buy is offering contactless curbside pickup on several items, including monitors.

Here are the best monitors to pick up from Best Buy today.

Note: Availability of monitors will depend on your individual Best Buy location.

LG 27UL600-W

This is a 4K monitor will be great for any type of work that you need to get done. Featuring beautiful colors with 99% sRGB, it's also great for leisure activities like looking at photos are watching videos.

The 27UL600 has its own built-in split-screen mode to let you easily view two apps side by side. Gamers with AMD Radeon GPUs can also take advantage of this monitor's support for AMD FreeSync, which prevents screen tearing that you sometimes see with standard v-sync.