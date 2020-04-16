There's no lack of TV shows out there in the world, but if you've been spending more time at home lately, you may find yourself running out of your favorites and need something new to watch ASAP. If you haven't checked out HBO NOW, you're missing out on some great TV shows— here are the TV shows you need to check out on HBO NOW.

HBO NOW The entire catalog of HBO and the new episodes of ongoing series is right at your fingertips. Available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV (as well as other platforms and devices) so you can watch however you want. $15/month on the App Store

Westworld

Praised for its extraordinary acting and complex storyline, this sci-fi-western mash-up starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Luke Hemsworth, and Jeffery Wright, is currently in the middle of its third season. Westworld is set around 2058, where a company known as Delos Inc. operates themed parks filled with human-like androids that exist to fulfill the guests' every desire. Violence, sex, drugs, anything you want Westworld (the Old West themed park) can provide. The company reset the human-like android every day and wipe their memory every day so the company can continue to rent out its park to high-paying guests. The series has enough intrigue and plot twists to keep any drama fan hooked! Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more The New Pope

The New Pope is the continuation of HBO's 2016 series The Young Pope and stars Jude Law and John Malkovich and focuses on a political intrigue in the papal conclave. Jude Law's character, Pope Pius XIII, is comatose and now the church needs to elect a new Pope to retain order in the church. Of course, The New Pope they do elect seems hellbent on rushing through radical changes to the church, causing unrest. Backstabbing, deception, and murder are all on the table as the church struggles to find it's new leader that appeases everyone's desire for power. Barry

Barry is a hilarious, weird dark comedy that is lead by comedian and actor Bill Hader. Hader stars as Barry Berkman, a hitman for hire who travels to Los Angeles to kill someone, but once he gets there, he enrolls in an acting class led by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). There he meets the hopeful actress, Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), and starts to believe there may be more to life than killing people for money. The show is surprisingly funny and dark as Barry tries to balance his criminal life with his new acting "career." Bill Hader is amazing in this show and really carry both the comedy and drama very well. Run

Run is the newest HBO show on the list — in fact, there's only one episode available as I write this. It's a black comedy thriller starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, and because it's so new, not much is known about it. HBO's description of the show is as follows: "Ruby Richardson walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson. The two made a pact 17 years earlier: If either one of them texted the word "RUN" and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together." - HBO If the trailer is any indication, the show is going to be full of twists and turns, and just maybe, we will find out exactly what both characters are running from. The Outsider