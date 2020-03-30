When you're working from home and the kids are home from school; you may find yourself with a lot less time to get shopping done — especially when you're not leaving the house as often. Luckily for us, we live in a world where getting your groceries delivered or ready for pickup is possible. Whether you want to pick up your groceries or get them delivered, here are some stores that should be able to help you out.

Not every store listed works in all regions. Be sure to use your Zip Code to check if a store will deliver to your area.

Walmart Grocery

Walmart's delivery and pickup services are a little newer than other stores, but due to Walmart's large selection of items and vast presence across the country, it makes it a good option for lots of people.

They do have a $30 minimum — for both delivery and pickup options — but you can get everything from fresh produce to items from the pharmacy.

Try Walmart Grocery

Amazon/Whole Foods

If you love shopping at Whole Foods, you can order delivery from the store through its parent company, Amazon.

Due to increased traffic lately, Amazon is warning that certain areas may not have delivery right now, or that stock might be low on certain items. The good news is there everything you expect from Whole Foods on there, from organic fruits and vegetables to your prepared food favorites.

Try Amazon/Whole Foods

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's doesn't have its own delivery service, but in some areas, they are available on Postmates and DoorDash. If you're craving some of those gourmet eats that Trader Joe's is famous for, its the only way you'll be able to stay at home and get them.

Costco

The giant wholesale store Costco has delivery and pick up options set up through Instacart — which is a 3rd party service that does grocery deliveries. Normally to shop at Costco, you need a membership, but this service circumvents that obstacle, so you can get all the bulk food you want from the comfort of your home.

Try Costco on Instacart

Target

Also delivering through Instacart, Target has a wide range of products and produce to choose from. Depending on availability, demand, and location, you can even get your groceries within an hour.

Try Target on Instacart

Kroger

Shopping at Kroger online is done through Instacart. With fresh produce, bakery items, deli options, and your pre-packaged favorites avaiable to select, you should be able to find everything you want at Target.

Try Kroger on Instacart

Publix

Although Publix only has stroes in a few states, they do have an excellent selection of groceries to choose from. Plus, since the use Instacart to manage their pickup and delivery services, it's fast and reliable.

Try Publix on Instacart

What stores around you offer delivery?

Let us know in the comments down below!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.