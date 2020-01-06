CES 2020 kicks off this week in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it is bringing some innovative new tech products to your...bathroom, of all places. Yes, someone out there must have been dreaming of an intelligent toilet that can clean itself, and now those dreams can come true! Or maybe someone else has been itching for a smart bath tub that can improve posture while providing deep relaxation. CES is always home to innovative but weird and wacky tech, and we've rounded up some of the most interesting bathroom tech on the show floor. I mean honestly, as great as tech is, it'll never eliminate our need to use the bathroom, so we might as well make the most of it, right? 1. TOTO NEOREST NX2 Intelligent Toilet Manufacturer: TOTO

Product: NEOREST NX2 Dual Flush Intelligent Toilet

Availability: N/A

Price: $12,800

Source: TOTO

The NEOREST NX2 Intelligent Toilet from TOTO is what every futuristic bathroom needs. While the price tag for this toilet may make you poop your pants, don't worry! It's self-cleaning thanks to a self-maintaining system by combining ultraviolet light and a titanium dioxide-fired toilet bowl. With these magical components, it initiates a photocatalytic process that will break down even the smallest microscopic waste particles, so no trace of poop remains! It's almost like it'll remain in pristine condition, even though this will be the most used thing in the house. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before To top things off, the NEOREST Toilet comes in a universal height that should be comfortable for everyone. It has a sleek, low profile and automatically opens when you approach and closes when you walk away. There is even has a remote control to clean your tush with iodized water and even dry it off for you. The warm water wash can be in the front or the rear, with options for temperature and intermittent pressure controls, so your bum gets that premium experience as you go about your business. Oh, and it also has heated seats to keep your tush nice and warm, and there's also a night light so you can go pee without turning the lights on and blinding yourself in the middle of the night. And once you're done, the air deodorizer kicks in so there's no stink! 2. TOTO Flotation Tub With ZERO DIMENSION Manufacturer: TOTO

Product: Flotation Tub With ZERO DIMENSION

Availability: N/A

Price: $18,799

Source: TOTO

Ever wish you could take a bath in zero gravity? That's what this Flotation Tub With ZERO DIMENSION from TOTO offers. With this pricey tub, you get a simulated weightless, zero-gravity experience that helps eliminate mechanical energy/load on your joints, resulting in a deeply relaxed state. The bathtub also supports a unique bathing posture as you relax your mind and body, because you'll need it after forking over almost two grand for this tub. According to TOTO, after performing some cerebral blood flow studies, results indicated that activity in the left ventrolateral prefrontal cortex (responsible for language) is dramatically reduced. Bathers in this Flotation Tub end up "afloat," clam, and immersed in a meditative moment of relaxation. The entire experience is enhanced by some special massage jets that produce a therapeutic flow of warm air bubbles that envelope your entire body. Think of it as being similar to a hot tub, but it also has LED mood lights and a capacitive keypad — oh, you fancy now, huh! 3. TOTO RW WASHLET + Wall-Hung Toilet Manufacturer: TOTO

Product: RW WASHLET + Wall-Hung Toilet

Availability: N/A

Price: N/A

Source: TOTO

While there isn't much we know about when TOTO RW WASHLET + Wall-Hung Toilet is going to be available or how much it costs, we do know a little bit about the product overall. It's a wall-hung, dual-flush toilet that makes your bathroom look modern and chic while you take care of your, um, business. Because who doesn't want clean, simple lines and elegance while taking a dump? This product connects to the company's companion WASHLET, so there are no protruding connections (either water or electrical) or ugly gaps between all of the components. It does automatically open and close so you don't need to lift a finger, and it also auto-flushes for your convenience. The RW WASHLET + Wall-Hung Toilet makes use of TOTO's CLEAN SYNERGY: PREMIST in order to prevent waste from sticking to the bowl, so it's always looking fresh and clean (as much as a toilet can be, anyway). It also has CEFIONTECT to repel matter, mold, and mildew from the surface of the bowl. And finally, it has DYNAMAX TORNADO FLUSHING technology to create a full 360-degrees of cleaning power that cleans the entire bowl and rim with every flush — it practically cleans itself! TOTO also included EWATER+ to make sure that the bowl's surface and WASHLET wand is always clean by misting it with electrolyzed water (slightly acidic pH value). You'll never look at using the bathroom the same way again with this futuristic toilet in the house. 4. Kohler's Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet Manufacturer: Kohler

Product: Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet

Availability: 2020

Price: $10,000

Ever wish your toilet had it all? The Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet from Kohler is pretty close to that. It has heated seats to keep your butt nice and toasty, bidet to clean it for you, and has built-in Bluetooth speakers and ambient colored lights for you to catch up on your podcasts or audiobooks while taking a deuce. On top of all of that, there is built-in Amazon Alexa integration, so you can even talk to your toilet and ask for things like the weather, news, traffic, and other bits of information while you use the can. This definitely brings an entirely new meaning to "bathroom time." Heck, you can even ask Alexa to flush the toilet and clean itself. The lighting means you don't need to turn the bathroom lights on in the middle of the night, and the toilet even opens and closes automatically, your majesty. 5. Kohler's Moxie Shower Head with Smart Speaker Manufacturer: Kohler

Product: Moxie Shower Head with Smart Speaker

Availability: N/A

Price: $99-$229