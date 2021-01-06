The App Store is not short of water tracking apps. But few, if any, do what Thirstic does. By plugging into the Health app to check on your activity and watching the weather outside, Thirstic can track exactly how much water you should be drinking based on how much you're using.

Thirstic is the perfect fitness and health companion. Doing your regular workout on Tuesday evening? Thirstic will learn the patterns and update your suggested water intake automatically. Heatwave on the horizon? Thirstic will automatically increase your suggested intake.

Because of that, Thirstic can adapt to your usage and then remind you to drink water at just the right time. Oh, and there's an Apple Watch app to keep all of this on your wrist, too.

Thirstic is a new type of water tracker & reminder: your intake goal depends on your daily activity and the weather conditions. Its dynamic nature helps you spreading your drinks over your day.



It's now finally available on the Apple Watch! ⌚️ https://t.co/CFfN4Zx1y9 pic.twitter.com/ytal1pCYGL — Thirstic (@thirstic) October 6, 2020

Thirstic features include:

Key features: Log your water intake with a beautiful and simple user interface

Helps you drinking enough water during your day by taking into account your activity and the weather

Adapts to your activity and workouts by learning patterns and automatically updating your suggested water intake

Adapts to weather conditions by increasing your suggested water intake on hot days

Assists you drinking water in small amounts throughout your day, instead of only emphasizing your total water intake goal

Sends you reminders if you reach a specified „thirst threshold" (for example 300 ml or 10 fl oz)

Allows to change the parameters of your water needs estimation, resulting in higher or lower daily water intake goals

No health or activity data leaves your device and your water intake is securely stored in your Health app

You can download Thirstic from the App Store for free now, with some features requiring the Premium subscription to unlock.