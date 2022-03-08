Apple's latest media event just whizzed by, with the company using the one-hour presentation (code for a polished, pre-recorded video) to unveil a whole host of new products to rabid fans. The hit-list of products on the docket for an upgrade this time around included the iPad Air 5, a device that holds down the mid-tier placement in Apple's tablet lineup. With its balance of modern features, slick design, and mid-range price point, it's bound to be a popular pick for a lot of prospective iPad purchasers, offering more power than the basement iPad option without wasting money on all the bells and whistles of the iPad Pro. The now previous-generation iPad Air 4 was the only iPad model to get no attention in 2021 so it was high time for some iPad AIr love at this event. However, the iPad Air 5 spec sheet disappoints me as much as it pleases me. Hit: M1 chip

Granted, we're mere hours out from the end of Apple's 'Peek performance' event so there are still a lot of details in the air (plus the small matter of actually getting the latest products in our hands for testing). Even so, we know that the iPad Air 5 gaining the M1 chip will be a huge boon for power users, upgraders, and those totally new to iPad. iPad Air 5 offers iPad Pro-like power without the Pro price tag. When late-breaking rumors first suggested that the mid-tier tablet would get the same chip that powers the 2021 iPad Pro, it took many Apple watchers by surprise (myself included). Our money was on the iPad Air 5 gaining the same A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPad mini 6. Though moving to M1 in the iPad Air might make the future of the 11-inch iPad Pro a little murky, it's a huge win for the average buyer picking up an iPad Air 5, especially since it's the same price as the previous-gen model and now much faster. Those who want a speedy device with greater longevity will get it without spending hundreds of dollars more on all the iPad Pro display, speaker, and fancy camera. Hit: Center Stage

In my iPad mini 6 review last year, I noted that Center Stage feels like magic and has me reaching for the smaller tablet over my previous-gen iPad Pro that lacks the feature. It uses some machine learning smarts as well as the new 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera hardware to keep you, and anyone else, in shot during video calls. The way it smoothly pans is pure Apple hardware-meeting-software joy. Though the iPad Air is the last current-gen iPad to gain Center Stage, it's great to see Apple adding this feature at the first opportunity. While it might not be enough to solely to convince iPad Air 4 upgraders to make the jump, it's just another box checked for anybody upgrading from an older iPad model. Hit: 5G We've heard so much about 5G from Apple over the last few years that it seemed like making the iPad Air 5 compatible was a given, and it was. Though 5G debuted on the iPad Pro in spring 2021, the iPad mini 6 gained support late last year. When that happened, it was only a matter of time until the iPad Air got 5G. If you like to take your iPad Air out and about, the proliferation of 5G across many countries means that it's actually a useful addition in 2022 when you're out of Wi-Fi range. Sure, you'll have to pay beyond the base price for the functionality, but if you travel a lot and need to access your iPad while you're out and about, it's great to have that stronger wireless connectivity. Only the base-spec 9th-gen iPad lacks 5G in Apple's current lineup, and I'd say that's OK. The folks picking up Apple's cheapest tablets likely aren't the people who are looking for blazing-fast internet wherever they go. Miss: No Face ID