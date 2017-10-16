With six different ports, there's a whole lot of versatility here!

Is this deal for me?

Portable power banks are extremely popular these days, and there are so many different options available. From tiny pocket-sized ones to large ones that can recharge your phone like 10 times, they all offer something a little different to make them stand out.

This 20000mAh option from Aukey may be one of the most versatile ones that we've seen so far, and right now you can pick one up for $31.99 at Amazon when you use the coupon code AUKEYPY4.

The power bank has 3 USB-A ports, one Micro-USB, one USB-C, and one Lightning port. You can recharge the battery using the USB-C, Lightning or Micro-USB input, and charge your phone, tablet, and other gadgets using the USB-C and USB-A ports.

20000mAh Energy Beast- Power your iPhone 7 6.8 times, 9.7-inches iPad Pro 1.8 times, Samsung Galaxy Note8 4 times, Samsung Galaxy S8+ 3.8 times and More

Universal Charging - Recharge your power bank via USB-C / Lightning / Micro-USB. Reversible USB-C port and 3 USB output ports charge your devices simultaneously with up to 3A shared output

Stylish Design - Ultra slimline & refined craftsmanship with a matte fingerprint-free surface. Minimalist LED indicator shows the remaining battery at a glance

AiPower Technology - Tuned to provide the safest maximum recharge rate for all your USB-powered devices

The power bank has a 2-year warranty from Aukey, and the package also includes a USB-A to USB-C cable.

TL;DR

- Not only is this battery pack massive in capacity at 20000mAh, but it also has four outputs for keeping your devices charged and it is super thin. You can charge the pack itself in three different ways, making it extremely versatile. Things to know before you buy! - None of the ports on this charger are Quick Charge compatible. If that is super important to you, we'd suggest this RavPower option with a few fewer ports for $40.

