Montreal criminals reportedly using AirTags to steal cars

Apple's AirTag trackers are reportedly being used to track vehicles targeted for car thieves, according to a new report from Vermont's WCAX3.

According to the report, Massachusetts resident Ethan Yang, a regular visitor to Montreal, was alerted by his iPhone that an unknown AirTag had been moving with him, something Apple's Find My app uses as a security mechanism.

When using the option to make the AirTag play a sound, it was found within the front grill of Ethan's vehicle.

“When I was on my way back, I was about to cross the border, my phone alerted me that there was a tracking device," Yang explained.

"By the time I realized it, I confirmed it with my phone that was able to make the AirTag beep.”

Siri could get a Chatbot-style overhaul in iOS 18 (Image credit: Apple)

Not a one-off

According to police in Burlington, Vermont, there has been an increased number of reports of cars being targeted by AirTags.

Thieves are using the trackers to follow the location of vehicles to then find an opportunity to steal them, and one would imagine the low cost of AirTags, compared to the impressive tracking network they lean on, makes them an ideal choice.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Authorities in Vermont are suggesting residents look within their vehicles for any rogue AirTags that they aren't familiar with. Ryan McLiverty, a cyber analyst at the Vermont Intelligence Center, recommends checking under windshield wipers, inside unlocked keys, or in the front grill.

“They could be identifying vehicles that could be stolen and shipped abroad as part of a car theft ring,” McLiverty said. Whether you're in the Montreal or Vermont areas or not, it doesn't hurt to check your vehicle.