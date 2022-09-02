Best alternatives to Apple's Pro Display XDR 2022

Apple's 32-inch 6K Pro Display XDR is one of the best monitors for Mac, but it's not for everyone — it's not even for most of us, and there are great alternatives to Apple's Pro Display XDR on the market. Well, the best USB-C monitors for Mac are great for most people; having both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C ports is what makes the best alternative to Apple's Pro DIsplay XDR. If you're looking for an external display for your Mac that's easier on the pocketbook, here's a list of monitors that won't disappoint.

Our pick of the cheaper and best alternatives to Apple's Pro Display XDR

Back to the top ^

How to choose Thunderbolt 3 vs. USB-C displays

USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 both utilize the same reversible port, leading to a lot of confusion surrounding the two protocols. While a USB-C port and a Thunderbolt 3 port look the same, Thunderbolt 3 has some extra hardware compared to the more widely adopted USB-C. The biggest and most significant difference is that Intel developed Thunderbolt 3. It offers high-bandwidth data transfers between devices, with maximum transfer rates of 40Gbps — on a plain USB-C connection, you won't get transfer rates this fast.

If your workflow needs the fast transfer speeds or daisy-chaining capabilities of Thunderbolt 3, I would suggest the LG UltraFine 4K Display. It has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and an additional 3 USB-C ports, giving you a ton of space to plug in your favorite accessories.

If you prefer an ultrawide monitor, the LG 38WN95C-W is one of the best external monitors we have used. It comes with USB-A and HDMI ports, has a fantastic-looking display, and can even provide power delivery up to 94W, meaning most MacBooks will stay charged up when plugged into the monitor. Heck, it's such a good display that even our Windows-loving friends gave it a great review on Windows Central.