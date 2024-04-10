Major iPhone case manufacturer dbrand caught up in social media race row over customer complaint response

One of the world’s largest and most popular manufacturers of cases and skins for iPhone and beyond has become the center of a social media storm over comments made in response to a customer complaint.

Dbrand, a company notorious for its cutting approach to social media and its frequently outspoken comments, posted Tuesday in response to a customer query about one of its skins. Bhuwan Chitransh took to X stating “bought this skin a couple months back. Couldn't even remain the same color after just 2 months. What should I do?.” Dbrand’s customer support account @robot provided a perfectly normal response to the question, but that’s not the post that has got people talking.

The following day, dbrand’s main account reposted Chitransh’s complaint along with the caption “Your last name is basically shit rash, be serious.”

Your last name is basically shit rash, be serious https://t.co/SmQd5So5bSApril 9, 2024 See more

Dbrand race row

In the hours since the post went live, it has garnered more than 3 million views and a swathe of comments, largely demanding an apology for the brand over the post, which has provoked outrage. “Wait really @dbrand? in lieu of any attempt at customer support, you make fun of a customer’s foreign name?” the top comment reads. In response, dbrand doubled down, stating “Correction: we made fun of his name after the customer support.”

A similarly popular comment reads “Keep the same energy in the apology tweet,” to which the company simply replied “no.” In response to another post stating “In before the delete and apology tweet,” dbrand replied, “inb4 you go through the rest of our feed and have a pearl-clutching heart attack.”

“Dbrand always thrived on edgy marketing to stand out on X, cultivating a persona that feeds on mockery. While most of its attention is usually focused on other brands, it often ridicules its followers. But there is a line between witticism and outright racism, and it's clear that dbrand doesn't distinguish between the two,” Harish Jonnalagadda, Senior Editor at Android Central based in Hyderabad, India, told iMore. “Does the brand care that it offended a chunk of its user base? Probably not. But that doesn't excuse the brand from being blatantly racist toward paying customers.”

Several high-profile accounts have also objected to the post, including Halide Camera co-founder Sebastiaan de With simply noted “awful tweet.” Commenters also tagged Linus Sebastian of LinusTechTips, and popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), both of whom dbrand has worked closely with. The latter has his own Icons line available to purchase from the company, and LinusTechTips put out a sponsored post hours before the incident. iMore has reached out to dbrand for comment.

