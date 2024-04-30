Apple unveils new Beats Solo 4, Beats Solo Buds

Apple has today unveiled its new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4.

Beats' press site states "Introducing Beats Solo Buds: Looks Tiny, Sounds Huge," along with a note that "Beats also launches the next generation of its bestselling headphone, Beats Solo 4."

(Image credit: Apple)

According to the Beats website, Beats Solo 4 will cost $199 and are "ultralight on-ear headphones." They support Lossless audio via USB-C or 3.5mm and feature passive noise isolation and up to 50 hours of battery life. Beats Solo 4 also feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and come in three colors: Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink. They also feature one-touch pairing and auto pre-pairing, as well as support for Find My and Find My Device, Audio sharing, and Hey Siri. The new Beats Solo 4 are available to buy now! With their lightweight (217 grams) chassis and foldable design, the Beats Solo 4 look perfect for travel or throwing in a gym back for a workout.

(Image credit: Apple)

The new Beats Solo Buds will cost $79.99 and feature the smallest case Beats has ever made. They also feature "Fully custom acoustic architecture for big Beats sound" and up to 18 hours of battery life. You can also charge them directly from your phone, tablet, or laptop. They'll be available in four colors, Matte Black, Arctic Purple, Transparent Red, and Storm Gray, and will be available in June. They feature Fast Fuel, a feature that will score you one hour of listening time from just five minutes of charge.

Buyers will also get 6 months of free Apple Music with a purchase, although the usual stipulations will apply, usually excluding existing subscribers.

(Image credit: Apple)

Here's hoping that the Beats Studio Pro will offer more than the beleaguered Beats Studio Pro, which came with a USB-C and decent noise-cancelling, but distinctly lack in the build-quality department.

More from iMore