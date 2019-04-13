This baby monitor records in 1080p HD so you can live stream or view recorded videos clearly, with the ability to do so from anywhere in the world using the Arlo App for your iOS, Android, or Amazon Fire device , or with your web browser.

The Arlo Baby Monitor is currently down to $159.99 at Amazon. This price marks a return to the lowest it's ever reached before there; it normally sells for $200.

Arlo's baby monitor records in 1080p HD and includes a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way wireless talking. Today's price is the lowest it's ever reached, too!

It features two-way wireless talk so you can soothe your baby with your voice while you're not in the room, along with infrared LEDs allowing you to see your child even in the dark. While it's designed to look like a cute bunny rabbit to fit in with your child's room decor, you can purchase accessories to change its look to a different animal, like a puppy or kitten.

You can enable smart alerts which will send your smartphone notifications when motion or sound is detected, or air quality issues. The baby monitor also features a multi-colored night light, a lullaby player, and more which can all be controlled remotely via the Arlo app. It's even compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant so you can voice control the device and integrate it into your smart home.

At Amazon, just over 800 customers reviewed this product resulting in a rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.