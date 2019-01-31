Woot has a couple of iPad Pro models on sale today with prices starting at just $300. The devices featured are 2016's first-generation iPad Pro with a 9.7-inch display and come with a 90-day Woot warranty.

For $299.99, you can get your hands on a refurbished Rose Gold iPad Pro with 32GB of internal storage. It would have set you back $729 brand new when it was released. If storage is more of a priority for you, the other option on sale is a Space Gray iPad Pro with 128GB storage space. That gives you plenty more space for movies, games, photos, and more for $359.99.

Both feature Apple's powerful A9X processor — perfect for editing high-definition video or working on art and design projects. It also supports the Apple Pencil if you want to use its screen as your sketchbook, and its stereo speaker array turns it into an excellent movie-watching device.

While the 9.7-inch iPad Pro size was replaced by the 10.5-inch model in 2017 and the 11-inch version in 2018, it was a thoroughly powerful machine on release in terms of hardware. iMore reviewed the smallest iPad Pro at the time and praised its size and portability, speed, and its camera hardware.

These Woot deal are good for today only or while supplies last, so don't wait too long to get your order in. And remember, Amazon Prime members get free delivery, too.

