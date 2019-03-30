Today only, you can pick up a 5-pack of Netgear's Arlo security cameras for just $279.99 in refurbished condition at Woot. These are refurbished by the manufacturer and still come with a 90-day Netgear warranty, though if you prefer to buy them in new condition , you can do so for $344.80 at Amazon, which is about $30 lower than what they sell for on average. Refurbished, this set sells for around $320 there. Shipping at Woot is free for Amazon Prime members and $6 for everyone else.

These Arlo security cameras were each refurbished back to 'Like New' condition directly by Netgear and are down to one of their lowest prices ever for just one day only.

This kit includes five cameras, mounting hardware, and the required base station to make it all work together. These cameras are weatherproof, so you can use them inside or outside. You can mount them anywhere you want without worrying about a power source since they have rechargeable batteries in them. Keeping your home secure should be important to you, and these cameras can help you do that.

Woot's sale also includes options of a 4-pack of cameras or 2-pack of cameras for $229.99 or $139.99, respectively. The base station comes with both of these as well.

It may still be worth picking up some spare batteries to limit the downtime of the cameras. There are lots of other great accessories worth considering as well, like skins, different mounts, and more.

You get access to the previous 7 days worth of recordings at no cost, but if you need longer you can get 30 days for $99 a year or 60 days for $149 per year.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.