Woot has the SimpliSafe 10-Piece Wireless Home Security System on sale for $109.99. This is a new bundle that comes with a three-year warranty from SimpliSafe. The same set usually sells for around $150 at other retailers. Use your Amazon Prime membership to avoid Woot's $6 shipping fee. Today's deal matches the last one we shared on this package and, just like last time, this offer is limited to today only.

This kit includes a base station with keypad, five entry sensors, a motion sensor, one keychain remote, and a panic button. That's plenty to get you started, and you can always add extra entry sensors, a water sensor, or other sensors as you feel you need them.

The sensors are small so you can put them just about anywhere. With SimpliSafe, there is 24/7 monitoring, mobile app control, text and email alerts, and you can install it yourself. Best of all, you don't need an expensive long-term contract to use the service. SimpliSafe has plans that start at just 50 cents a day, making it affordable for nearly everyone to have one of these in their home.

See at Woot

