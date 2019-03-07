The first Sonos smart speaker with Alexa built in, the Sonos One is currently on sale at Amazon for just $179, which is $20 off. This speaker doesn't fluctuate much in price from its $199 average, so when it does you should grab one for another room of your home. You can also find this deal being offered via the Sonos website as well.

The Sonos One adds Amazon's Alexa functionality right into the speaker, so you don't need to purchase anything extra to use voice commands to control it. It can also serve as one part of a multi-room speaker setup, whether you buy multiple Sonos One speakers or add on a Play:1, you can connect them all in one of the best home audio setups around.

The second generation model of the Sonos One was just released, but Sonos didn't make too much of a stir about it as there aren't too many big changes between the two. Today's deal is for the first model, which is being discounted likely to make room for the next version. All in all, this just makes for a great time to buy.

If you're curious about what all Alexa can do for you, be sure to check out Amazon's Alexa Skills homepage which can unlock a ton of new features and more.

