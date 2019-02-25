Woot has the Sonos Play:1 speaker on sale today for just $119.99. Available in black or white, it comes in brand new condition and is almost $30 off its regular price. At Amazon and other retailers, you'd be looking at nearer $150 for one of these smart speakers.

If you've never heard of Sonos or don't own any yet, think of it like a modular home audio system. Each Sonos speaker can connect with the others even over multiple rooms to surround you in music no matter where you go. The Play:1 is the entry-level speaker, but it's still loaded with tons of capabilities and is the perfect start to what will surely be your best audio experience ever.

You can control it using the Sonos app on your iOS or Android device; that gives you the ability to sign into your music streaming accounts, at sites like Apple Music, Pandora, and Spotify, and then stream whatever you'd like directly to the speaker. It's loud, and it's perfect if you have multiple people with several phones who want to add to the playlist. But it gets even better with two of the speakers, as they can be linked together for multi-room playback or used as surround speakers for a home entertainment setup. You can also choose to keep them separate.

Using an Amazon Alexa-equipped device, such as the Echo Dot, you can even control these speakers with just your voice.

The speaker is backed by a 1-year Sonos warranty. The deal at Woot ends tonight or when sold out, so don't hang around too long. Don't forget to use your Amazon Prime account to skip Woot's shipping fee, too.

See at Woot

