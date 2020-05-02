Best Buy's latest sale on the Apple Watch is offering some of the lowest prices yet on Series 5 models. Nearly every model is discounted by $100 currently, though with prices this low, a number of configurations have already sold out. Luckily, there's still plenty to choose from with prices starting at $299 for 40mm models and $329 for 44mm models. Best Buy includes free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more.

$100 Off Apple Watch Series 5 Best Buy has a wide selection of Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale at $100 off this weekend. Some styles have already sold out, but there are still options starting as low as $299 for a limited time. Prices Vary See at Best Buy

The most affordable options are the 40mm aluminum models, each dropping down to $299. That's the lowest the entry-level model has ever gone at $100 off. That same discount is available on the 44mm aluminum models, too, taking their prices down to $329.

Unlike a lot of Apple Watch sales we've seen in the past, the popular Nike+ models are even included here with $100 off their regular prices. If you plan to use your Apple Watch for fitness tracking, these have some neat extra Nike-exclusive features and come with a sporty band. Higher-tier Apple Watch devices are also $100 off, such as cellular models and stainless steel versions so be sure to click through the options to find your favorite style. With all the money you save, you can snap up a bunch of these great Apple Watch accessories as well.

Apple Watch Series 5's biggest upgrade is its new always-on display. It allows you to check the time without a big arm movement, unlike previous models. There are other upgrades like a built-in compass, boosted 32GB storage, improved S5 processor, plus all of the health and fitness smarts of the previous-generation model. If you're unsure whether to upgrade from the Series 4 to the Series 5, check out our handy guide.

Even more Apple devices and accessories are on sale during Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event.