Because I review so many iPhone cases, people often ask me, "What is the best iPhone case?" That's an impossible question because everyone's needs are different. This is a case for the bare minimalist, the person who would really rather not have a case at all, but wants some protection from scratches and very minor falls. A little protection is better than none.

This super duper thin case is not the sort of case you can expect to protect your phone from a fall. It's bare minimal protection, and that's all some folks want. I'd say this case is thinner than my fingernail. It fits the phone so well it's easy to forget you even have a case on your phone.

The volume and Sleep/Wake button holes are so precisely cut that it almost looks like there metallic button covers. But no, those are the actual iPhone buttons showing through the case. There are precision holes for the Lightning port, speakers, and camera as well. Speaking of the camera, there is a slight protective lip around it so when you set your phone down face up, your camera won't get scratched. However, there is no lip around the edge of the screen for face-down protection. The edges of the case just sort of melt into the phone so you can barely even see where the case ends. Obviously, wireless charging is not affected by this case at all.

Totallee Thin iPhone Case comes in a whole bunch of colors, some of which are translucent so you can see a shadow of the Apple Logo through the case, while others are totally opaque. An interesting thing to note: The Clear case is not only totally sheer, but it is just a bit thicker than the other colors. It's made of a different material which just isn't quite as thin. And unlike the other colors, it does have button covers. It's still what I'd call an ultra-thin case, however.

There is no branding or logo on this case. It's a blank slate.