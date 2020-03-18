Apple finally announced new iPad Pros with upgrading specs, new internals, new sensors, and more, and while that's exciting, it's not nearly as exciting to me as the new Magic Keyboard. That's right, I'm more excited about a keyboard than the actual new iPad, and it's all because of that brand new trackpad.

While the iPad Pro still rides the line between a full laptop and a tablet, the launch of iPadOS 13 last year did give the ability for iPads to use a mouse or a trackpad via Bluetooth or a wired connection. It was a welcome change for lots of users who wanted more control over where they were tapping/clicking, not to mention a huge boon for people who needs help with a touchscreen due to mobility issues, but it was a bit of a clunky system.

We all know how Bluetooth can be a little unreliable at maintaining a solid connection sometimes, and not to mention Bluetooth mice and trackpads need to be charged (albeit not that often), which can sometimes mean you're stuck without a mouse when you really want one, but no more.