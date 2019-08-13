The revised Nintendo Switch model has started hitting retailers and if you're interested in picking one up, GameStop has a great deal to take advantage of. Right now, you can trade in your original Nintendo Switch for $225. Since the new Nintendo Switch is listed at retail for $299, you'll be able to upgrade for $75.

Do remember however that not all games on Nintendo Switch support cloud saves, so make sure all your data is backed up before you trade your Nintendo Switch in. To make sure you're getting a new Nintendo Switch wherever you purchase it from, make sure the box art looks like this:

The revised Nintendo Switch is mostly the same but it boasts a far better battery life. Nintendo states on their website that if you can play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for about 3 hours on the regular Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to play for around 5.5 hours on the new model.

Some great pickups for Switch owners

Fire Emblem: Three Houses ($60 at Amazon) Fire Emblem: Three Houses brings everything fans have loved about past games and joins it with new features that make this an accessible title for newcomers and veterans alike. Choose your house and lead your students to victory! Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($62 at Amazon) The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is perfect for a variety of different games. Whether you're roaming Hyrule as Link, pulling off crazy combos with Bayonetta or throwing those infernal shells in Mario Kart, this is a great controller. 128 GB SanDisk Memory Card ($26 at Amazon) Want to download more games but your Nintendo Switch doesn't have space? This memory card can fix that issue easily.

