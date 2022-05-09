Apple has confirmed that the process of merging the previous 'iCloud Documents and data' feature into iCloud Drive has now been completed. The transition was announced a year ago.

The move to iCloud Drive was previously announced to take place in May 2022 and sure enough, here we are. Apple confirmed the completion of the migration via an updated support document that was first spotted by MacRumors.

iCloud Documents and Data, our legacy document syncing service, has been discontinued and replaced by iCloud Drive. If you used iCloud Documents and Data, your account has been migrated to iCloud Drive.

Apple notes that those who previously used 'iCloud Documents and data' will now need to enable iCloud Drive if they want to be able to access their files.

If you used the iCloud Documents and Data service, you need to turn on iCloud Drive to see your files. When you switch to iCloud Drive, the amount of storage space your saved files use in iCloud doesn't change.

The iCloud Drive storage system is among the best iPhone options for storing data in the cloud while having it automatically sync between devices. It's also where a ton of apps keep their information including settings and saved documents.

Apple announced iCloud Drive in 2014 alongside iOS 8 and Mac OSX Yosemite. The full transition away from the previous 'iCloud Documents and data' feature has taken almost eight years to complete.