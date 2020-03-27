Instant Pots have been all the rage since they were first released, and our readers always love it when they're on sale. If you don't have one in your kitchen yet, you're in luck. For a limited time, the Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker is down to $64.99 at Walmart in the sleek black and red finishes. That's almost $15 off its current price at Amazon for the regular silver version, though we have seen it go for as much as $100 before.

Functionally, these specially-colored Instant Pot models are the same as the original silver device. This well-reviewed countertop gadget can do almost everything. You can use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice and porridge cooker, yogurt maker, sauté/searing, steamer, and more. The customer reviews are absolutely stellar, too, and the device is user-friendly to boot. Unlike the pressure cookers of the past, there are plenty of built-in safety features that should ease your mind. You'll get a few different accessories, including a steam rack, recipe booklet, two different spoons, a measuring cup, and a user manual.

If you need more recipe inspiration, check out The Instant Pot Cookbook. You might also want a tempered glass lid so you can keep food warm and store it easily. There are a ton of other useful Instant Pot accessories to get even more from your new multi-cooker, too.

