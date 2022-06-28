Bookbook Macbook 2022 Details 1 2000xSource: Twelve South

What you need to know

  • The MacBook Pro finally has a BookBook.
  • The iconic case is now available for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook.
  • It costs $80!

Twelve South has today unveiled its new BookBook for Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The company stated:

The BookBook for MacBook Pro 2021 (M1) is launching June 28. BookBook is the iconic MacBook case that makes a statement wherever it goes. The latest edition is refined and tailored perfectly for MacBooks with a slim silhouette and a strong, crush-resistant spine with the added bonus of a hidden portfolio pocket to carry printed reports, swatch samples, contracts and more.

The BookBook is a classic line of cases that turns your MacBook into a genuine hardback leather book, offering both protection and a crafty disguise that could deter thieves from taking what looks to be an antique book, not a $2,000 MacBook Pro (2021). From TS:

BookBook is one of the most iconic MacBook cases ever. On the go, your MacBook looks like a weathered book, adding disguise and security. Opened up at the meeting, the room stops to check out the unexpected case shielding your ultra-modern MacBook inside. In a world of same, BookBook is truly something different.

There's also a hidden interior pocket for storage. The new BookBook is available now from Twelve South in both Black and Brown, retailing at $79.99. BookBook is one of TS's most-popular products thanks to the aforementioned quality, unique design, and the fact you can even use it to disguise your MacBook as a book on a shelf.

Twelve South is also taking waitlist sign-ups for the BookBook for M2 MacBook Air.

Last month Apple unveiled its new M2 chip and MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022), as well as the brand-new MacBook Air with an all-new form factor and a new webcam. It's Pro model from last year features the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and remains the company's best MacBook in terms of raw power and performance. It is expected that Apple will unveil a new M2 version of the Pro later this year.

Lighter, thinner, and more powerful

M2 Macbook Air Colors

MacBook Air with M2

Tiny powerhouse

The all-new M2 chip powers the thinnest MacBook Air yet.

