After months of silence from Nintendo, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity's DLC offerings have been detailed.

Today, Nintendo published a detailed road map of Age of Calamity's DLC. The first wave, titled Pulse of the Ancients, will be available in June, while the second wave, titled Guardian of Remembrance, will arrive in November. No dates have been given yet, but we expect an exact release date by E3.

Purchase the Expansion Pass to receive both waves of DLC as they are released. Additionally, receive the new Prototype Ancient Sword weapon and the Prototype Ancient equipment for Link to wear! pic.twitter.com/qwpVayOHW4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 21, 2021

Pulse of the Ancients will include a playable character, new challenges, new weapon types, and newly added challenging enemies. Guardian of Remembrance will also expand the roster further, add new character vignettes, new battle skills, and new stages. The DLC costs $20 and can't be bought separately.

Preordering the DLC before May 28th will also give players access to the Prototype Ancient Sword weapon and the Prototype Ancient equipment for Link to wear.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is one of the best action games on the Nintendo Switch, and is the fastest-selling (and best-selling) musuo game ever, selling over three million copies in just four days. In our review of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, we wrote that "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity returns to the sights, sounds, and characters introduced in 2017's Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and while it delivers many intense action sequences, the story promised is woefully shallow."