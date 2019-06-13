Low-cost reliable Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Great sound Bose SoundLink Micro The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is Ultimate Ears's most compact Bluetooth speaker. There are tons of fun colors to choose from, it's very affordable, offers great sound for the price, and it even floats! From $60 at Amazon Pros Ultimate Ears is a trusted brand

Great value

10-hour battery life

100-foot Bluetooth range

Fun color options Cons Bass is lacking

Bose has nearly perfected Bluetooth audio, and the SoundLink Micro carries on the brand's tradition of premium-quality audio. If you're looking for warm bass in a small package, look no further.

A trusted brand in audio space

Can connect to two devices simultaneously

Full control with Bose Connect app Cons 6-hour battery life

30-foot Bluetooth range

More expensive

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is Ultimate Ears's smallest portable Bluetooth speaker and is for anyone who's looking for something affordable, good-sounding, and a speaker to match every style.

The Bose SoundLink Micro is Bose's smallest portable speaker, and it boasts excellent sound for its size. It's for anyone with discerning audio tastes who still wants something portable and water-resistant.

The breakdown

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom and Bose SoundLink Micro are very similar. They're both water-resistant to allow for submersion in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes, and they're both ruggedly made to withstand any travel, outdoor activity, or party.

Where they truly differ is in sound quality, price, and battery life. The Bose SoundLink Micro has a warmer, deeper bass and is altogether better balanced in an audio sense. It's also, on average, $30 more than the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, but it's 6-hour battery life is just over half that of the Wonderboom.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bose SoundLink Micro Price $60 - $70 $100 Battery life 10 hours 6 hours Size 4" x 3.6" 3.9" x 3.9" Weight 14 ounces 10 ounces Bluetooth range 100 feet 30 feet Charge type Micro-USB Micro-USB

For most people, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboomis the better option. While it may not boast the excellent sound quality of the Bose SoundLink Micro, it still holds its own just fine. If the SoundLink Micro is a 10 in sound quality, the Wonderboom is a 7 for the discerning and a solid 8 for everyone else.

Though the SoundLink Micro has impeccable bass for its size and full control through the Bose Connect app, its short, 30-foot Bluetooth range and 6-hour battery life are weak for the price. There are also only three fairly basic colors to choose from, while there are tons of color options for the Wonderboom.

If you want to play all day, pair up two speakers, and want to be able to control your music from further away, then the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is the one to go with. At $60 to start, it's an excellent value and is the best choice. However, if sound is most important for you or you already buy into the Bose brand, then you won't go wrong with the SoundLink Micro.

360-degree sound Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 It's affordable, offers great sound, and lasts all day long. The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is by no means a slouch in audio quality, and offers great features for its price, like the ability to pair two for even bigger sound, as well as it's huge Bluetooth range. If you're looking for an everywhere, all the time speaker, this is it.

Unparalleled bass Bose SoundLink Micro For audiophiles who still want something portable If you're a stickler for audio quality, don't mind paying a little extra from great sound, and can live with a relatively short battery life and Bluetooth range, then the Bose SoundLink Micro is the way to go. Its sound more than makes up for any of its shortcomings.

