The UE Wonderboom is UE's smallest portable Bluetooth speaker and is for anyone who's looking for something affordable, with quality sound, and a speaker to match every style.

The JBL's line up of speakers tend to be very feature-rich, and the Flip 4 is no exception, making it a perfect speaker for someone who doesn't mind paying a little more to get a little more.

Both are quality speakers, but which one is best for you depends on if you want to shell out the extra $15 for more features, including the AUX port and the ability to answer phone calls.

Pros and cons

The UE Wonderboom and the JBL Flip 4 are very similar, both in function and price. They're both water-resistant to allow for submersion in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes, and they're both ruggedly made to withstand any travel, outdoor activity, or party. Plus, both speakers can be paired to multiple speakers to increase the sound if you feel like picking up more than one.

They do have some key differences that make them worth a closer look. The Flip 4 is noticeably larger than the Wonderboom and has a slightly better battery life. Meanwhile, the UE Wonderboom is not only water-resistant but will also float in water unlike the JBL Flip 4.

UE Wonderboom JBL Flip 4 Price $65 $75 Battery life 10 hours 12 hours Size 4" x 3.6" 2.6" x 6.8" Weight 396 grams 515 grams AUX Port No Yes Charge type Micro-USB Micro-USB

Whether you choose the UE Wonderboom or the JBL Flip 4, you'll be coming away with a great speaker that can withstand any water you throw at it and can keep the tunes blasting for a full workday. While the choice can be a tough one it really comes down to two things: the AUX port and your bass preference.

The Wonderboom has a deeper more impactful bass than the Flip 4, which is a little shocking considering the size difference, but it's important to remember that when you're talking about speakers this size, the difference is quite minor and will only matter to the select few. If you really prefer that your low-end sound has a little more oomph, the Wonderboom is probably the option for you.

If you need or want an AUX port, you should go with the JBL Flip 4. Bluetooth audio is pretty great nowadays, but many people prefer an old reliable AUX port to listen to music, not to mention plenty of older devices don't have Bluetooth built-in.

The UE Wonderboom is by no means a slouch in audio quality and offers great features for its price, like the ability to pair two for even bigger sound, as well as it's huge Bluetooth range. If you're looking for an everywhere, all the time speaker, this is it.

Its IPX7 rating means it's just as safe for pool parties, and it sports a 3,000 mAh battery to keep the tunes pumping for 12 hours. If the lack of bass doesn't bother you either, this one might be worth the extra $15.

