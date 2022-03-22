What you need to know
- Ukrainian developer MacPaw has unveiled a new anti-spyware tool for macOS.
- SpyBuster is designed to stop apps and websites that communicate with servers in Russia and Belarus.
- It has been designed to help combat cyberattacks and the spread of misinformation.
Ukrainian developer MacPaw has today announced that it has developed a new anti-spyware tool for macOS called SpyBuster.
The company says it has developed a tool that analyses where apps on macOS are taking your data, first spawned from an idea to help Ukrainians protect their online data and information from Russian law enforcement agencies. The group now says that it has decided that "all macOS users worldwide" could use the tool, which filters all of your apps and visited websites so you can see and block any that are connected to Russia or Belarus.
The app uses Static Analysis to show if an app is somehow related to Russia, and Dynamic Analysis to show how these apps and websites are behaving, for example, if they are sending messages to servers or writing files:
SpyBuster scans these connections in real-time and displays their history (logs) that show whether the connection was secure. You can see only the potentially threatening connections by clicking the Compromised Only button and then adding them to Deny List, so they no longer work.
The app then gives users to disable the connection. The new app requires macOS 10.15 or better and is completely free to download.
"As a Tech R&D team before the war, we did a lot of research. So I began to check which of them could contribute to the country's informational security," said Sergii Kryvoblotskyi," head of MacPaw's Tech R&D. "One of these researches was about the technical implementation of network filtering on macOS. I've realized it could be well-applied to protecting computers from potentially dangerous apps and adapted to help users in our new reality."
MacPaw is also offering users the chance to donate to humanitarian causes helping on the ground in Ukraine through its MacPaw development fund.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Rune Factory 5 is a good start, but needs some polishing
Rune Factory 5 takes the farming and action combat that fans love and transforms it into 3D. We reviewed the game to find out if it's worth playing.
Review: The iPhone SE (2022) has a lot of value for a small audience
The most affordable iPhone just got even better, but is it worth it? Only if you fall in a certain demographic.
Woman says her Apple Watch saved her life, helped discover lung cancer
An Apple Watch alerted emergency services when its wearer took a hard fall. It was only when she got to the hospital that doctors discovered that she had lung cancer. The woman says that the Apple Watch saved her life — if it wasn't for the 911 call, they might not have discovered her cancer until it was too late.
Take a monitor on the go with one of these options for your Mac
For work or play, sometimes you need your Mac to get up and go with you. Consider one of these portable solutions for your favorite Mac.