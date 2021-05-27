The University of Nevada, Reno is giving students a free iPad Air and accessories as well as apps as part of a new initiative to ensure equal access to innovative technology.

The move, announced today, is dubbed the Digital Wolf Pack Initiative and will see an iPad Air given to students to help "improve digital literacy and fluency with apps that support productivity, creativity and communication."

"I'm beyond excited that we are collaborating with Apple to provide a common learning platform for all Wolf Pack students that delivers equal access to technology and digital tools that will transform the learning experience for our University," Brian Sandoval, president of the University of Nevada, Reno said. "We want to ensure students have the same level of innovative technology, digital tools and learning materials, anywhere and anytime from their first day on campus through graduation and beyond. Only a select group of universities in the U.S. have launched this caliber of initiative and I am proud that we are amongst them."

Initially rolling out to all incoming freshmen this fall, the plan is to ensure that all students get in on the act eventually. The University also says that it chose to work with Apple on the new project specifically because of its privacy stance. Another option could likely have been Google Chromebooks but iPad Air tablets were chosen.

The University selected Apple products because of the power of iPad Air and iPadOS, the availability of robust suites of software and apps for productivity and creativity, and best-in-class security and privacy built into the full platform, from hardware to software.

Students and parents can learn more about the Digital Wolf Pack Initiative on the UNR website. Everyone else wanting to treat themselves to a new tablet should check out our collection of the best iPad Air deals currently available.