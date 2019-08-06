Apple is expected to unveiled a powerful new 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year and we're finding out how powerful it will be. According to IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin (via MacRumors), Apple's newest notebook will come with the 9th-gen Intel Coffee Lake processors.

That will bring up the new computer up to par with Apple's most recent 15-inch MacBook Pro which was refreshed back in May. If Apple does include the new processor in the upcoming MacBook Pro, that means it'll be configurable up to an Intel Core i9 with 2.4GHz Turbo Boosting up to 5.0GHz.

Of course there are other configurations such as the six-core Intel i7 processor that won't cost as much. Like with most rumors, take this with a grain of salt, at least until Apple confirms it.

Even so, slowly we're learning more and more about Apple's new upcoming notebook. Apple seems to be ready to abandon the current design that led it to so many thermal throttling and keyboard issues and start over again.

Given the report we've heard up until this point, the new Apple notebook will come with narrower bezels leading to the new 16-inch display, new scissor keyboard that ditches the unreliable butterfly switches, complete redesign that will reorganize the internals and a new $3,000 price tag.

Besides that, the computer is still expected to wear the classic aluminum unibody, oversize Trackpad and be outfitted with USB-C-only ports.