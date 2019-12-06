Numerous users are complaining of a popping sound coming from the speakers of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

As reported by AppleInsider, users have taken to forums and even YouTube to highlight the issue. The problem is that there doesn't seem to be any kind of pattern to the issue, only that people are definitely experiencing it. Many users have reported hearing popping or clicking sounds coming from the speakers when playing audio or video. In particular, the problem seems to occur when stopping or skipping audio, or closing the window playing the sound.

At least one user has purported that the issue could be related to Final Cut Pro X. ZenTek TV over on Youtube created a video highlighting the issue.