We saw horrific results in battery performance with iOS 14.6 RC and Apple Released RC 2 just 4 days later. Hopefully this new release will improve the battery performance. We will see.

THIS VIDEO IS THE SAME AS THE RC 2 VIDEO, JUST REBRANDED TO REFLECT THE FINAL RELEASE, AND UPDATED CONCLUSION.

iOS 14.6 Final was released on May 24th. The version released is the same as the RC 2 release. Same build number 18F72

A video released on YouTube by iAppleBytes drew some attention to the issue last week, the video states:

Multiple users are complaining of excessive battery drain in the latest version of iOS 14 that was released to the public last week.

Users have also taken to Reddit, Twitter, and Apple's support forums to note the same issue. One Reddit user asked "iPhone 12 mini - iOS 14.6 battery drain - any suggestions? Had it for less than 3 months", the post has nearly 200 upvotes and over a hundred comments, many of which are users noting similar issues.

Apple's Communities support forums are also littered with complaints, as is Twitter, one user noting "iOS 14.6 produces significant battery drain, a reduction in battery health, the phone gets very hot. This is very noticeable when listening to podcasts. iPhone 11 Pro Max, 256 GB, iOS 14.6."

It is unclear if there is a specific issue with iOS 14.6 causing the issue, one screenshot shared to Reddit noted an abnormally high level of background activity from the Music App, whilst others have suggested AirTags could be the cause. Other users have said that the Podcasts app and AirPlay have been causing very high battery drain, with at least one user finding "a big difference" in performance after reinstalling the app.

Have you noticed any decrease in battery performance with the latest version of iOS 14? Let us know in the comments or over on Twitter.