What you need to know
- Multiple iOS 14 users are complaining of excessive battery drain in iOS 14.6.
- iPhone users on Reddit, Twitter, and Apple's support forums say their batteries are draining at an alarming rate.
- Users are also reporting overheating, and problems with excessive power usage whilst idle.
Multiple users are complaining of excessive battery drain in the latest version of iOS 14 that was released to the public last week.
A video released on YouTube by iAppleBytes drew some attention to the issue last week, the video states:
iOS 14.6 Final was released on May 24th. The version released is the same as the RC 2 release. Same build number 18F72
THIS VIDEO IS THE SAME AS THE RC 2 VIDEO, JUST REBRANDED TO REFLECT THE FINAL RELEASE, AND UPDATED CONCLUSION.
We saw horrific results in battery performance with iOS 14.6 RC and Apple Released RC 2 just 4 days later. Hopefully this new release will improve the battery performance. We will see.
Users have also taken to Reddit, Twitter, and Apple's support forums to note the same issue. One Reddit user asked "iPhone 12 mini - iOS 14.6 battery drain - any suggestions? Had it for less than 3 months", the post has nearly 200 upvotes and over a hundred comments, many of which are users noting similar issues.
Apple's Communities support forums are also littered with complaints, as is Twitter, one user noting "iOS 14.6 produces significant battery drain, a reduction in battery health, the phone gets very hot. This is very noticeable when listening to podcasts. iPhone 11 Pro Max, 256 GB, iOS 14.6."
It is unclear if there is a specific issue with iOS 14.6 causing the issue, one screenshot shared to Reddit noted an abnormally high level of background activity from the Music App, whilst others have suggested AirTags could be the cause. Other users have said that the Podcasts app and AirPlay have been causing very high battery drain, with at least one user finding "a big difference" in performance after reinstalling the app.
Have you noticed any decrease in battery performance with the latest version of iOS 14? Let us know in the comments or over on Twitter.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple reveals plans for more retail stores despite shift to online sales
Apple's SVP of Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien has confirmed the company has plans to open more brick and mortar retail stores despite a massive shift to online sales over the last year.
Some unreleased Apple AirTag accessories might have popped up on eBay
Apple's AirTag Leather Key Ring and AirTag Loop are on sale now, but this eBay listing has some colors that never saw the light of day officially.
Nintendo is about to burst with all these Switch Pro leaks
There were several Nintendo rumors and leaks this week including a big one for the Nintendo Switch 'Pro'. If this keeps up, Nintendo's biggest reveals will be known before the big E3 Nintendo Direct.
What are the best DACs for your Mac?
A digital to analog converter (DAC) is needed if you want to take advantage of Apple Hi-Resolution Lossless audio. Let's find out which are the best DACs for your Mac.