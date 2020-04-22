Verizon has made an announcement today that it is bringing additional help to customers during the pandemic. In a press release, the company announced that it would be providing 15GB of 4G LTE data to its customers.

According to Verizon, it will automatically add the 15GB of additional data to consumer and small business shared data plans. Customers will not have to take any action in order to receive the additional data.

The extra 15GB can not only be used for counting towards data use on phones but is also able to be used by hotspots and jetpacks. The extra data will be available to customers between May 1st and May 31st.

Verizon has clarified that, for business customers, it is limiting the extra data to small businesses with 50 lines or less.

"Verizon continues to support customers who may find themselves needing additional data in order to learn, work or keep connected during this challenging time. That's why today, we announced we are automatically adding an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business* shared data plans, hotspots and jetpacks to be used from May 1 through May 31. There is no action needed as this data will automatically be added to consumer and small business accounts. Includes small business customers with 50 lines or less."

Verizon is also taking other measures to assist customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. For example, the carrier is currently waiving overage charges and late fees for those financially affected by COVID-19.