Verizon is expanding its 5G technology to more cities next year.

In a press release, the company announced that it will be deploying 5G Ultra Wideband in at least thirty new markets in the United States inlcuding Atlanta, Baltimore, Washington DC, and Denver.

The company says that it plans to expand its coverage from 100 million people to 175 million people by the end of this year. Kyle Malady, EVP and President of Global Network and Technology, said that Verizon has been able to expand 5G coverage ahead of its original schedule because of "driving more efficiency and coverage from the C-band spectrum."

"This early spectrum clearance is just the latest development that allows us to bring 5G Ultra Wideband to our customers faster. We've been able to accelerate deployment because we're driving more efficiency and coverage from the C-band spectrum, leveraging opportunities like the one we are announcing today, and leveraging our already in place infrastructure. In my career with Verizon, I have never experienced a network deployment move so quickly."

With the expansion, customers with the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and new iPhone SE will be able to access the new speeds. Just keep in mind that Verizon's Ultra Wideband 5G actually falls into the mid-band speeds rather than the highest mmWave speeds.