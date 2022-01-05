What you need to know
- Verizon is expanding its 5G Ultra Wideband to 100 million people this month.
- 1,700 cities will be covered by the super-fast 5G connections.
- New plans have also been announced.
Verizon says that it is bringing its 5G Ultra Wideband to 100 million people this month, with 1,700 cities set to get access to the super-fast cellular data connections. Verizon points out that by the time it'd done, it will have bathed almost one in three Americans in 5G Ultra Wideband goodness.
Announced via press release, the news means that more people will be able to enjoy download speeds of up to one gigabit per second as well as increased capacity for "data-heavy actions from multiple devices at one time." That means your family of iPhone 13 owners should still be able to stream whatever it wants even in a congested area.
Arguably the bigger news is a raft of new unlimited plans for phone, home, and business users. One in particular — Verizon says the offering is its "best plan ever — is well worth checking out.
For your phone: With our 5G Get More, 5G Play More and 5G Do More plans, you'll get speeds up to 10x faster than what you have now at the same price as today's plans, so you can download a movie in minutes or a song in seconds.5 You'll want to check out our best plan ever, the 5G Get More plan, which includes:
- Unlimited premium data
- One day of International Travel Pass per month
- 50 GB hotspot data - the most mobile hotspot data offered by any wireless provider
- Six entertainment subscriptions included at no additional cost
- The best part? You can also get 5G Home Internet for 50% off
That could well be one of the best iPhone plans out there especially if you're a heavy data user. You can learn more about the new plans on the Verizon website.
